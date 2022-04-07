Left Menu

CPRI gets NABCB accreditation to certify certain electrical equipment

was regarding some countries not accepting the test report issued by CPRI due to lack of ISOIEC 17065 accreditation.Accordingly, the power ministry directed CPRI to obtain this accreditation urgently, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:32 IST
The Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) to certify certain electrical equipment.

With the accreditation, manufacturers who obtain test certificates from CPRI would be able to export their products without the requirement of retesting or authentication by any other body outside the country, the power ministry said in a release on Thursday.

CPRI comes under the power ministry.

''The export footprint for electrical equipment manufactured in India is set to rise, with an important bottleneck being addressed. CPRI has been granted the prestigious accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Certifying Bodies (NABCB) - for certification of electrical equipment as per ISO/IEC 17065,'' the ministry said.

The move would provide a significant boost to development and manufacturing of electrical products in India and strengthen 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

''Electrical products manufactured in India are exported to several countries. An issue which exporters had flagged with the power ministry... was regarding some countries not accepting the test report issued by CPRI due to lack of ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation.

''Accordingly, the power ministry directed CPRI to obtain this accreditation urgently,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

