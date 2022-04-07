Google introduces new way to search with images and text at same time

Google has introduced a new way that lets you search with both images and text at the same time. Multisearch in Google Lens makes it easier to describe what information you are looking for.

The new multisearch feature is available as a beta feature in English in the United States, with the best results for shopping searches.

"At Google, we're always dreaming up new ways to help you uncover the information you're looking for — no matter how tricky it might be to express what you need. That's why today, we're introducing an entirely new way to search: using text and images at the same time," Belinda Zeng, Product Manager, Search, wrote in a blog post.

How to get started?

Open up the Google app on Android or iOS

Tap the Lens camera icon and either search one of your screenshots or snap a photo of the world around you, like the stylish wallpaper pattern at your local coffee shop.

Swipe up and tap the "+ Add to your search" button to add text.

For instance, you can click a picture of your dining set and add the query "coffee table" to find a matching table or screenshot a stylish orange dress and add the query "green" to find it in another color.

The new multisearch functionality leverages Google's latest advancements in artificial intelligence and the company is also exploring ways in which this feature might be enhanced by Multitask Unified Model (MUM) – Google's latest AI model in Search.