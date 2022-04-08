Offgrid Energy Labs plans to commercially launch ZincGel battery products next year

IIT Kanpur-backed startup Offgrid Energy Labs on Friday said it plans to commercially launch products with its ZincGel battery technology in India by next year.

The company is seeking to enhance the battery swapping segment through its ZincGel battery technology, targetting fleets operating low-powered electric vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The ZincGel battery technology uses zinc-based materials, offering efficient energy storage with a longer lifecycle and lesser cost as compared to lithium-ion batteries, Offgrid Energy Labs said in a statement.

''With the ability to prioritise between charging speed, temperature stability and energy density, our innovation is focused on addressing a wide variety of stationary and low powered mobility applications,'' Offgrid Energy Labs co-founder and CEO Tejas Kusurkar said.

The company said it plans to commercially launch ZincGel products in India by next year. It is in talks with established brands in the last mile connectivity business like battery manufacturing, battery swapping and other ecosystem enablers to create financially viable network. It has already established partnerships with players such as Shell Ventures in the segment, the company added.

Offgrid Energy Labs co-founder Rishi Srivastava said what differentiates ZincGel technology is innovative chemistry, design and democratised materials. ''We look forward to announcing further strategic pilots that solve vexing problems in the energy storage space,'' Srivastava said while claiming that for electric three-wheelers, ZincGel will offer ''at least three times the life'' thus reducing the frequency of battery replacement.

Shell Ventures Principal Siddharth Mehta said India needs a robust energy storage mechanism for which there is a requirement to revolutionise battery technology. ''Offgrid Energy Labs is engaging in this new energy storage ecosystem by inventing ZincGel battery that is meticulously designed to decarbonise and face the larger challenges, which are being faced by several incumbents within the energy storage market,'' Mehta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)