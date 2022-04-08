UIDAI, NRSC and ISRO sign MoU for technical collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), New Delhi, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, Hyderabad, for technical collaboration here today. The MoU was signed by Sri Shailendra Singh, IFS, Deputy Director General, UIDAI and Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director, NRSC in the presence of CEO,UIDAI and other senior officers of UIDAI and NRSC.

NRSC will be developing Bhuvan-Aadhar portal providing information and locations of the aadhaar centres across India. The portal also provides a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location based on residents requirements.

NRSC will also provides web based portal to collect and store data pertaining to existing and new enrolment centres to improve citizen centric services by carrying out regular statutory inspections. Collected data will be moderated for quality through approved authorities at regional level to ensure the precise information for residents about the centres along with online visualization facility.

Bhuvan will facilitate complete geographic information storage, retrieval, analysis and reporting for Aadhaar centres, with a high resolution backdrop of natural color satellite images. UIDAI and NRSC are closely working out the modalities of design, integration and roll out on priority.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 ("Aadhaar Act 2016") on 12 July 2016 by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). UIDAI has so far issued Aadhaar number to more than 132 crore residents and facilitates over 60 crore residents who have updated their Aadhaar.

(With Inputs from PIB)