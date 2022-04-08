Left Menu

Snapchat introduces new lens to help learn the American Sign Language

Snap, the developer of Snapchat, has introduced a new ASL Alphabet lens that provides its users with a unique learning experience for the American Sign Language.

ANI | San Francisco | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:01 IST
Snapchat introduces new lens to help learn the American Sign Language
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Snap, the developer of Snapchat, has introduced a new ASL Alphabet lens that provides its users with a unique learning experience for the American Sign Language. According to The Verge, it's called ASL Alphabet Lens, and it has been launched in partnership with SignAll, which is a company that uses technology to translate sign language. With the help of SignAll's Artificial Intelligence technology, Snapchat recognizes its users' hand gestures.

Not only can users now learn to fingerspell their names using individual letters, but also get to practice the ASL alphabet and play two games to test their knowledge. Snapchat had previously launched stickers and AR lenses with SignAll in September for the International Week of the Deaf.

"Led entirely by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members here at Snap called the 'Deafengers', the ASL Alphabet Lens teaches you to fingerspell your name, practice the ASL Alphabet, and play games that put new skills to the test," Snap said in a blog post. The company added, "For native signers, in a world where linguistic inequity is prevalent, we believe AR can help evolve the way we communicate. We look forward to learning more from our community as we strive to continuously improve experiences for everyone on Snapchat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022