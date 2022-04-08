Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Gujarat Titans Innings: Matthew Wade c Bairstow b Rabada 6 Shubman Gill c Mayank Agarwal b Rabada 96 Sai Sudharsan c Mayank Agarwal b Rahul Chahar 35 Hardik Pandya run out (Bairstow) 27 David Miller not out 6 Rahul Tewatia not out 13 Extras: (LB-2, W-4,NB-1) 7 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 190 Fall of wickets : 1-32, 2-133, 3-170, 4-172.

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 4-0 -34-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-31-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-35-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-41-1, Odean Smith 3-0-35-0, Liam Livingstone 1-0-12-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)