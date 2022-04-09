Left Menu

IDB chief, facing possible probe, says allegations against him being 'weaponized'

The head of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, on Friday said he was the target of an "anonymous political media campaign" after Reuters reported the bank's directors were looking into an accusation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. IDB directors met this week to discuss hiring an outside firm to investigate allegations that Claver-Carone had carried out an intimate relationship with a staffer, Reuters reported exclusively.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 00:00 IST
IDB chief, facing possible probe, says allegations against him being 'weaponized'

The head of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, on Friday said he was the target of an "anonymous political media campaign" after Reuters reported the bank's directors were looking into an accusation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

IDB directors met this week to discuss hiring an outside firm to investigate allegations that Claver-Carone had carried out an intimate relationship with a staffer, Reuters reported exclusively. The news agency was unable to confirm the claims about the alleged relationship, which, if verified, would appear to be against the bank's rules. Claver-Carone has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

At an event on Friday, which was streamed online, Claver-Carone criticized an "anonymous political media campaign" against him and said he had evidence of the truth and hoped to have the opportunity to defend himself. He did not directly address the specific allegations, which were made in an anonymous letter. "Trust me, I would love to present to all of you today the direct evidence which I have - not circumstantial, not hearsay, not anonymous - but direct evidence of truth," Claver-Carone said in opening remarks at an IDB event.

"I do hope I am given the opportunity to officially present my case and information," he added, saying he would respect the confidentiality of the ongoing process. He alleged that some people at the bank were "weaponizing an anonymous letter to orchestrate a media campaign," without giving evidence.

The IDB declined to comment on Claver-Carone's remarks. The bank's directors met again on Thursday and drafted a resolution to hire an external firm to investigate the allegations which must be approved by the board of governors, a bank source said. The directors decided not to propose removing Claver-Carone from his duties, the bank source added.

The Washington-based IDB is a development bank that, while far smaller than the International Monetary Fund or World Bank, is a key player in Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022