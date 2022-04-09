Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's 68 lifts MI to 151-6 against RCB in IPL

Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 151 for 6 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out Harshal Patel 223, Wanindu Hasaranga 228.

Suryakumar (68) then blasted five fours and six maximums to take the five-time champions to a competitive score.
A rearguard unbeaten fifty from Suryakumar Yadav lifted Mumbai Indians to 151 for six against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday. Invited to bat, Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (26) added 50 runs off 38 balls but MI suffered a collapse, slipping to 79 for six.

Suryakumar (68) then blasted five fours and six maximums to take the five-time champions to a competitive score.

For RCB, Harshal Patel (2/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) were the top bowlers, while Akash Deep (1/20) also accounted for a wicket. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 151 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out; Harshal Patel 2/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28).

