Samsung rolls out Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy A52 4G

South Korean tech giant Samsung has released the One UI 4.1 update for the 4G variant of Galaxy A52. As per GSM Arena, the One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A52 is currently seeding in Brazil.

According to several media outlets, the Android 12 based update, brings numerous new features such as Google Duo live sharing, more editing tools, customizable virtual memory, and many more. Apart from these features, the One UI 4.1 update also brings improvements to the overall stability and security of the Galaxy A52.

Although the update is only available in Brazil as of now, the roll-out should soon expand to other regions as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)