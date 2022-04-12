Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir launches app to help people lodge complaints online

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:22 IST
The rural development and panchayati raj department of Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday launched a mobile application to help people lodge complaints related to various schemes online, officials said.

The ‘jan nigrani’ app is an internet based solution for reporting and resolving grievances by the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir against various schemes of the department, they said.

The app has been developed as an e-governance initiative to provide a 24x7 platform to the people for redressal of their grievances.

Furthermore, the mobile app would connect the residents and the officials via single platform, where a grievance once registered against a specific scheme would automatically be mapped to the authority concerned for its redressal, the officials added.

The officials said that the app would also facilitate accurate reporting of grievances using customised scheme-specific input forms to ensure minimal rejections on account of incomplete information.

The application has been set at the block level with a seven-day time slot to redress any particular grievance. It will also check bogus or false complaints and can be downloaded from Google play store of android software.

