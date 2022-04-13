Left Menu

Allocate 28 GHz band exclusively for satellite communications: Indian Space Association

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:34 IST
The Indian Space Association on Wednesday pitched for the 28 GHz spectrum band to be allocated exclusively towards satellite communications for growth of the space industry, adding that doing so would also be in line with global best practices.

ISpA (Indian Space Association) said it is of the considered view that including all available spectrum in the 24.25- 28.5 GHz bands along with low and mid bands in the auctions ''is a case of oversupply to terrestrial telecom at the cost of the satellite industry''.

''The 24.25-27.5 GHz bands along with 3.3-3.67 GHz band would be more than sufficient for 5G. Therefore, in line with the global best practices, the 28 GHz band should be allocated exclusively for satellite communications for future growth of the Space industry and in order to fulfil...Prime Minister's vision of making India a major player in the global space domain,” the industry body said in its response to the TRAI's 5G recommendations.

In its statement, ISpA said it welcomed TRAI's suggestions that calls for coexistence of satellite communications and IMT (mobile) in the 27.5-28.5 GHz band.

''We also appreciate recommending an exclusion zone for satellite earth stations (Earth to Space) in the 27.5-28.5 GHz band,'' it added.

