Royals opt to bowl against Titans, Boult out with a niggle

Rasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Royals lead pacer Trent Boult was unavailable for selection due to a niggle, said skipper Sanju Samson at the toss.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:14 IST
Rasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Royals' lead pacer Trent Boult was unavailable for selection due to a niggle, said skipper Sanju Samson at the toss. Fellow New Zealander Jimmy Neesham replaced him in the playing eleven.

Titans made two changes, bringing in Yash Dayal and Vijay Shankar in place of Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudarshan.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

