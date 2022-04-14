Left Menu

OnePlus Ace set to officially launch on April 21

OnePlus is all set to launch their new range of smartphones with the OnePlus Ace, boasting of a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and support for 150W fast charging.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:51 IST
OnePlus Ace (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
OnePlus is all set to launch their new range of smartphones with the OnePlus Ace, boasting of a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and support for 150W fast charging. As per GSM Arena, the tech giant is gearing up for its official launch of the OnePlus Ace on April 21. While the smartphone will arrive in China on April 21, it is expected to be made available in the Indian markets from April 28 onwards.

Ahead of its launch in China, OnePlus shared some images of the upcoming smartphone that gave us a glimpse of its pristine look. The two colour options for the OnePlus Ace are Silver and Black. It is speculated that the handset would have a dual-tone texture at the back and will house a triple rear camera setup, with flat sides and no alert slider.

The images on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo revealed an IR sensor on top, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom, but it remains unclear whether the display would have a waterproof notch or a punch hole. However, there are speculations that the device might miss out on a 3.5mm audio jack.

Seven days remaining for the launch, it is expected of OnePlus to share further details about the latest upcoming smartphone before it enters the global market on April 21. (ANI)

