Left Menu

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-04-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 08:54 IST
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know
Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

The next full moon, called Pink Moon, will be on Saturday (April 16) afternoon at 2:55 p.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full through early Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.

Pink Moon is named after the herb moss pink, a plant native to the eastern U.S. that is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring. April's full moon is also known as the Sprouting Grass, the Egg or Fish Moon, the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon, the Hanuman Jayanti Festival Moon (the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman) and Bak Poya.

According to NASA, as evening twilight ends today at 8:47 p.m. EDT, the full moon will appear about 9 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon with the bright star Spica about 9 degrees to the upper right of the Moon. Mercury will appear only 2 degrees above the west-northwestern horizon and Sirius, the brightest of the stars in our night sky, will appear 24 degrees above the southwestern horizon. The bright star appearing nearest overhead will be Pollux, an orange-tinted star about 34 lightyears from Earth, at 68 degrees above the west-southwestern horizon.

Further, On April 23, the Moon will join the lineup of planets in the morning sky and will shift along this line, appearing near the planet Saturn on April 25, Mars on April 26, and Venus and Jupiter on April 27. Venus and Jupiter, two of the brightest planets in our solar system, will appear only half a degree apart on the mornings of April 30 and May 1, visible about 7 degrees above the eastern horizon as morning twilight begins.

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
3
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022