GCTM, GAIIS will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry: Sonowal

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonawal on Monday exuded confidence that the upcoming WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) as well as the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday in the presence of Director-General of WHO Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said a release.

The release informed that Sonawal was speaking at a press conference in this regard in Rajkot.

On the next day, the PM will inaugurate the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar.

''Both the events will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry. The Summit presents an opportunity for India to create a global market for Ayurvedic and herbal products. We are standing at the doors of a golden era where we can capitalize on our traditional knowledge and use it to serve the world,'' Sonowal said.

''The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the first of its kind in the world, represents WHO's and India's outstanding commitment to global health. Standing at the juncture of advanced technology and ancient wisdom, the only way ahead of us is upwards,'' the Union minister added.

The global centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research, the PIB release said quoting the minister, adding that while Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new centre aims to engage and benefit the world.

The GCTM seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system, said Sonowal during the press conference.

''The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas, namely evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity, and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health,'' he said.

The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar.

It aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine, and is an initiative to strategize India's efforts in becoming a global hub of traditional products, practices and related services, said the minister.

