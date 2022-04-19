New State Mobile April update: New game mode, powerful weapon and more

Krafton today released the patch notes for New State Mobile's upcoming update, v0.9.30, in a YouTube video. Key highlights of the newest edition of the battle royale include a new powerful weapon, a new Grenade Launcher attachment, a new game mode called Erangel Extreme, Among Us collaboration and more in-game and out-game improvements, among others.

Below are the key highlights of the upcoming update:

The April 2022 update will add a new powerful weapon - the SIG MCX - with rapid full-auto capabilities and impressive DPS. You can also equip a variety of different attachments, including a stock.

Secondly, a customization option has been added for the Crossbow that changes its ammunition to magnetic bombs. When the magnetic bomb lands on a metallic object, it sticks to it before exploding.

Next up, you can now attach a new Grenade Launcher to the grip slot of an attachable gun - currently only M416 and Beryl M762 - and then switch it to the dedicated firing mode to launch grenades at your enemies.

In the new Erangel Extreme mode, 48 players will battle their way and the winner will be decided within the maximum playtime of 15 minutes. In this mode, you will have a more premium set of starting items as well as a First Aid Kit, Bandages, a Painkiller, and Energy drinks.

The April update also brings some improvements to Troi Extreme including a faster circle speed, reduced phases and playtime.

Next up, New State Mobile is collaborating with Among Us, an online multiplayer game by Innersloth. You will see the 'Among Us Chicken Dinner' mini-game on the starting island on Troi, wherein you and your teammates will randomly be assigned as the impostor or crewmate. The imposter will attack crewmates and crewmates will have to complete the mission while avoiding the attacks to claim victory.

You can find the patch notes here.