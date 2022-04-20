Ukraine claims Russia using bunker-buster bombs on Azovstal plant

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday that Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city of Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs. "The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Mariupol's city council said on Monday that over 1,000 civilians were sheltering in basement premises underneath the Azovstal plant. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

