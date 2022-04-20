Left Menu

Delhi Capitals bundle out Punjab Kings for 115

Updated: 20-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:04 IST
Delhi Capitals spin bowling troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel wreaked havoc as Punjab Kings were bundled out for a paltry 115 in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

The top score for Punjab was keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's 32 off 23 balls with skipper Mayank Agarwal scoring 24. None of the other batters could cross the 20-run mark.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 115 for 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 32, Mayank Agarwal 24, Axar Patel 2/10, Kuldeep Yadav 2/24, Lalit Yadav 2/11, Khaleel Ahmed 2/21).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

