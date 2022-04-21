Left Menu

Two-day business conclave to open in Vizag on April 22

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:17 IST
Two-day business conclave to open in Vizag on April 22
  • Country:
  • India

Visakhapatnam, April 21 (PTI): A two-day Bizz Buzz Business Conclave, being organised by the Hans India in association with the World Trade Centre Visakhapatnam, will begin here on Friday.

This will be the first in the series of such conclaves planned by the Hans Group in Tier-2 cities, according to Hans India Chief Editor V Ramu Sarma.

On the opening day, the Conclave would focus on topics like Vizag- A Port for Emerging Tech and Electronics, Andhra Pradesh - Embedding Bharat’s Code in the Global Circuit and Tourism- A Journey to Remember.

“This conclave will be a platform to share information, assess potential and generate ideas from experience, besides exploring the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh. It will help in fostering entrepreneurial spirit in the state,” Ramu Sarma noted.

The Conclave would throw light on key sectors like Information Technology, Electronics, Start-ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism, Petrochemicals, Shipping and Logistics, Ramu Sarma said in a release here.

Over 600 business delegates are expected to attend the sessions during the two days.

Several industry bigwigs would address the two-day sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022