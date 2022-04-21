Two-day business conclave to open in Vizag on April 22

Visakhapatnam, April 21 (PTI): A two-day Bizz Buzz Business Conclave, being organised by the Hans India in association with the World Trade Centre Visakhapatnam, will begin here on Friday.

This will be the first in the series of such conclaves planned by the Hans Group in Tier-2 cities, according to Hans India Chief Editor V Ramu Sarma.

On the opening day, the Conclave would focus on topics like Vizag- A Port for Emerging Tech and Electronics, Andhra Pradesh - Embedding Bharat’s Code in the Global Circuit and Tourism- A Journey to Remember.

“This conclave will be a platform to share information, assess potential and generate ideas from experience, besides exploring the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh. It will help in fostering entrepreneurial spirit in the state,” Ramu Sarma noted.

The Conclave would throw light on key sectors like Information Technology, Electronics, Start-ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism, Petrochemicals, Shipping and Logistics, Ramu Sarma said in a release here.

Over 600 business delegates are expected to attend the sessions during the two days.

Several industry bigwigs would address the two-day sessions.

