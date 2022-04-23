BGMI partners with Pratilipi to introduce three epic adventure webcomics series

Krafton has partnered with Pratilipi Comics, the most popular comic-reading platform in India, to bring three epic adventure webcomics series to Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) players. The three series include The Retreats, Nights of Silence, and 100.

You will get a reward coupon code for BGMI for participating in the webcomic reading challenges. Pratilipi Comics is available only in Google Play Store and only AOS players can participate in the event.

Below are the details:

The Retreats

It is set in the distant future where people live in the Retreats, otherwise known as Paradise on Earth. Their plush life is only made possible because the impoverished underclass in the surrounding slums of Brine must fight in the dreaded Battlegrounds for a shot at becoming a Retreats Citizen. John Carty, whose father and grandfather died in the Battlegrounds. The idea of winning the Battlegrounds and becoming a member of the Retreats seems like a pipedream until he meets a boy named Edward, who looks identical to his son Gable.

Night of Silence

It follows Leah when she returns to her small town after several years of being away. She expects to find a warm welcome but instead finds her father dead. The police rule his death a suicide, but the longer she hangs around, the more she suspects that something isn't right. Her suspicions worsen when she finds a book her father was writing called Battlegrounds. However, a ton of pages are missing and the more questions Leah asks, the more the townspeople start doing everything they can to hide her from the truth.

100

It is about Hoyoung Cheon. Armed with only a gun and a frying pan, he must survive the Battlegrounds, a battle-royale style game with 100 death-row convict participants where only one can win. But surviving isn't the only goal that Hoyoung has. He must find an assemblyman who was captured while investigating the game and is now an unwilling participant. Can hoyoung complete his mission, survive against 99 other deadly participants, and emerge the last man standing?

Challenge Schedule