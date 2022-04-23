Twitter tests new 'CC' button for captions on videos

Twitter is in the process of testing a new 'CC' button to turn captions on and off on videos with captions available, the social media giant announced. According to the microblogging site the roll-out is currently available for some iOS users and will soon come for Android users as well.

"Video captions or no captions, it's now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android," the company said in a tweet. "On videos that have captions available, we're testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new 'CC' button," Verge reported. Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk entered the argument for buying Twitter, the micro-blogging platform has been on a spree to introduce numerous features, while some are on users' demand. The introduction of the 'ALT badge' and image descriptions, or a long-requested functionality to 'edit tweets,' has been a welcome implementation for the users of the micro-blogging platform.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter has been spotted working on a feature that 'would allow users to set a status on their profiles and tweets. It's currently unknown if users would only be able to select pre-set statuses or if they would have the option to create custom ones.' (ANI)

