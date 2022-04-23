Twitter announces ban on misleading ads about climate change

The micro-blogging site Twitter has announced a ban on "misleading" advertisements related to climate change and its discussion. According to The Verge, Twitter said misleading advertisements that "contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy".

"We believe that climate denialism shouldn't be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ad shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," the company said in a blog post today. Twitter believes that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. It also promised to share more details about how it is planning to add "reliable, authoritative context" about climate change on the platform.

Twitter said talks about "sustainability" on the platform have grown by over 150 per cent since 2021. Discussions on 'decarbonization,' i.e, getting rid of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels, are also up 50 per cent. Other environmental conversations are heating up too, with chatter about reducing waste growing by more than 100 per cent over the same time period. (ANI)

