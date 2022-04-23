Left Menu

LG's V60 ThinQ to get Android 12 update in US

Even though LG has withdrawn from the smartphone market completely but the company has been oddly nice about software support, not wanting to let down its customers.

Even though LG has withdrawn from the smartphone market completely but the company has been oddly nice about software support, not wanting to let down its customers. According to GSM Arena, LG has announced that it will be updating its select smartphone models to Android 12 and even to Android 13, which includes the LG V60 ThinQ in the US, specifically those units that were sold by T-Mobile.

Multiple reports on Reddit have surfaced from people owning this device and receiving the update to Android 12. Though this is good news, it's also rather odd, since the V60 was on neither of LG's two lists of eligible devices, as per GSM Arena. It looks like the company just wants to continuously surprise its users. (ANI)

