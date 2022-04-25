Nokia launches Private 5G Open Lab in Korea

Nokia on Monday announced the launch of a Private 5G Open Lab to advance the adoption of 5G private wireless networks in Korea. The Open Lab will contribute to the Korean Government's vision to encourage the digitalization of enterprises.

The Private 5G Open Lab is equipped with Nokia's 5G private wireless network solution, including its radio, core and service platform, powered by the latest AirScale portfolio, Modular Private Wireless and FastMile 5G Gateways. By Q3, 2022, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and MX Industrial Edge will also be added and cross-connected with the existing equipment, the Finnish firm said in a statement.

The new lab will allow Korean enterprises, communications service providers (CSPs) and partners to leverage 5G private wireless networks to acquire new capabilities and operational efficiencies. End users will benefit from several industrial-grade private wireless use cases, including Industry 4.0, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and factory automation.

"We are thrilled at the opening of the Private 5G Open Lab in Korea. It will allow us to showcase our field-proven products and solutions as well as accelerating the local industry by allowing domestic players to test their 5G private wireless network solutions, across radio, core and diverse user equipment," said Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea at Nokia.

Nokia will also partner with local industrial players to develop solutions and services for 5G private wireless networks.