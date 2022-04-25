Left Menu

OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro get April 2022 security patches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:22 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series that brings along the April 2022 Android security patches as well as general bug fixes.

The OxygenOS 11.0.7.1 is rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro users in India, Europe and North America (NA) region and to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro users in the EU and the NA region.

Below are the builds for the latest update:

OnePlus 7T

  • IN: 11.0.7.1.HD65AA
  • EU: 11.0.7.1.HD65BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • IN: 11.0.7.1.HD01AA
  • EU: 11.0.7.1.HD01BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.1.HD01AA​

OnePlus 7

  • EU: 11.0.7.1.GM57BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • EU: 11.0.7.1.GM21BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.1.GM21AA​

Update Changelog

  • System
    • Updated Android security patch to 2022-04
    • General bug fixes to improve system stability

As always, the OTA is rolling out in a staged manner, which means a limited number of users will receive it and a broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button to update your device to the latest OS version.

