British retailer McColl's warns on profit after weak Easter sales

British convenience store chain McColl's on Monday forecast tepid annual core profit after a weaker-than-expected Easter performance, dented by lower consumer spending and supply chain disruptions.

The company, which operates more than 1,100 convenience stores expects its full-year adjusted core profit to not exceed 20 million pounds ($25.48 million).

($1 = 0.7848 pounds)

