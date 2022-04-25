Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 12:45 IST
British retailer McColl's warns on profit after weak Easter sales
McColl's Image Credit: Wikipedia
British convenience store chain McColl's on Monday forecast tepid annual core profit after a weaker-than-expected Easter performance, dented by lower consumer spending and supply chain disruptions.

The company, which operates more than 1,100 convenience stores expects its full-year adjusted core profit to not exceed 20 million pounds ($25.48 million).

($1 = 0.7848 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

