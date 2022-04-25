Healthcare Triangle Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Healthcare Triangle is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information CHENNAI, India, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (''HCTI'' or the ''Company''), a leading provider of cloud and data transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced its Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP) hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the supporting network infrastructure hosted on the O365 Cloud has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that HCTI's Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP) has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Healthcare Triangle in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

''Our HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz and DataEz, shows how we continue to adopt and surpass industry best practices that enable us to stand out as a leader in life sciences and healthcare IT,'' said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of HCTI. ''We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.'' ''Advances in Drug discovery and development require collaboration among Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations, to share data and algorithms, without leakage of either organization's Intellectual property, HITRUST certification enables such a collaboration through our CloudEz and DataEz Platforms, ''said Sudish Mogli, CTO of HCTI.'' We remain committed to ensuring our solutions meet the highest industry standards available to help them mitigate security risks, so they can focus on outcomes.'' ''In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,'' said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. ''Healthcare Triangle's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.'' About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit Healthcaretriangle.com.

