Activision Blizzard's quarterly adjusted sales misses estimates

Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales on Monday, hurt by low demand for its latest title "Call of Duty: Vanguard".

The company's quarterly adjusted sales stood at $1.48 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.80 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

