'Moving on...': Elon Musk's cryptic message on Twitter

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a cryptic message which read "moving on ..." Soon after the tweet, people started speculating the meaning of his tweet, some believing that Musk would probably give up on his dreams of buying out Twitter. To clarify everyone's doubts, the Tesla CEO revealed in his next tweet that he's "moving on from making fun of Bill Gates."

The tweet came a day after Musk shared a distasteful meme that apparently targeted Bill Gates over his bodyweight. The controversy sparked when Musk and Gates went into banter, with Musk asking Gates about his half a billion short position against Tesla. "Do you still have a half-billion dollar short position against Tesla?" Musk asked. To which, Gates replied, "Sorry to say I haven't closed it out," adding that he would like to discuss "philanthropy possibilities" with Musk.

To this, Musk accused him of climate change hypocrisy as he replied, "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change." This Twitter banter comes after a dramatic week where Musk, the richest man in the world, secured USD 46.5 billion in finance to buy out Twitter, including USD 21 billion of his own wealth. (ANI)

