Science News Roundup: All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 02:41 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit

The first all-private astronaut team ever flown aboard the International Space Station (ISS) safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Monday, concluding a two-week science mission hailed as a landmark in commercialized human spaceflight. The SpaceX crew capsule carrying the four-man team, led by a retired NASA astronaut who is now vice president of the Texas company behind the mission, Axiom Space, parachuted into the sea after a 16-hour descent from orbit.

