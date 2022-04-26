Science News Roundup: All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit
The first all-private astronaut team ever flown aboard the International Space Station (ISS) safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Monday, concluding a two-week science mission hailed as a landmark in commercialized human spaceflight. The SpaceX crew capsule carrying the four-man team, led by a retired NASA astronaut who is now vice president of the Texas company behind the mission, Axiom Space, parachuted into the sea after a 16-hour descent from orbit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
