OnePlus 10 Pro gets new update with optimizations for power consumption, fingerprint unlocking

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:12 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is receiving a new update - OxygenOS 12 A.13 - in India and North America. The update brings optimizations for fingerprint unlocking, power consumption, audio processing and more.

The latest OnePlus 10 Pro update also fixes an issue causing the handset to turn on automatically at a set time. Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

  • [Optimized] fingerprint algorithm, improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking
  • [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience
  • [Optimized] audio processing, improved communication quality
  • [Fixed] the occasional issue that the phone may fail to turn on automatically at a set time
  • [Improved] system stability

Camera

  • [Optimized] the quality of taking photos with the front camera

Network

  • [Optimized] network stability

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, which is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens Additionally and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 lens on the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. For quick biometric authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

