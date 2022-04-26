Left Menu

Russian expulsion of Swedish diplomats unjustified, Swedish Foreign Minister says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:08 IST
Russian expulsion of Swedish diplomats unjustified, Swedish Foreign Minister says
Image Credit: Twitter(@AnnLinde)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Russia has decided to expel four Swedish diplomats, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The Russian action is unmotivated and disproportionate," Linde said. "Sweden will respond in a suitable manner to Russia's unjustified action."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022