Russian expulsion of Swedish diplomats unjustified, Swedish Foreign Minister says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Russia has decided to expel four Swedish diplomats, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.
"The Russian action is unmotivated and disproportionate," Linde said. "Sweden will respond in a suitable manner to Russia's unjustified action."
