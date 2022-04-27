Left Menu

Google parent Alphabet misses quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:47 IST
Google parent Alphabet Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly on Tuesday, hit by moderating growth in its biggest business as advertisers cut back spending against the backdrop of rising worries of a global economic slowdown.

The world's largest provider of search and video ads said revenue rose to $68.01 billion in the first quarter from $55.31 billion a year earlier, but missed estimates of $68.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

