NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music, claims unfair competition

Features of TME's suite of music streaming apps allowed its users to sidestep copyright protection and play songs licensed by NetEase Cloud Music, the company said, accusing TME of copying the design and some features of its app.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 09:23 IST
NetEase's Cloud Music unit has sued Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) , accusing it of unfair competition and plagiarising its app design, the company said on Wednesday.

The move is the latest development in a long-running rivalry between the two Chinese tech giants who are vying to add users and sign popular musicians. Features of TME’s suite of music streaming apps allowed its users to sidestep copyright protection and play songs licensed by NetEase Cloud Music, the company said, accusing TME of copying the design and some features of its app.

"We urge TME to immediately rectify its products and businesses and stop all behaviours of unfair competition," NetEase Cloud Music said in a statement on its account on the Weibo social media platform. TME and its parent, Tencent, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year, Tencent was fined on anti-trust grounds and barred from signing exclusive music copyright pacts, prompting it to end all such deals.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

