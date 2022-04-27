Armys Northern Command to hold symposium to identify cutting edge technology it needs

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is to hold a two-day symposium in J&K's Udhampur to identify the cutting edge technologies it needs to solve its operational challenges, officials said on Wednesday.

The ''North Tech Symposium 2022'' of the Command will start on May 6, they said.

The Command is most actively engaged in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir besides strategic areas of eastern Ladakh, they said. ''Northern tech symposium 2022 is being organized on May 6 and 7 at Udhampur by the Army at Northern Command in its bid to promote 'make in India' initiative in defense technology,'' Northern Command defense spokesperson Colonel Abhinav Navneet said.

He said the Symposium focuses on the government's vision of self-reliance in defense technologies.

''North Tech Symposium 2022 will showcase cutting edge technologies providing solutions to the operational challenges faced by the Northern Command,'' Colonel Navneet said.

Army officers said they are looking to engage with the private sector, DPSUs, R&D Organizations viz, DRDO, and Academia which can be our valuable partners in the development, fabrication, and induction of technologically advanced systems to meet the operational needs of the Northern Command. ''Systems found suitable would be taken up for procurement through the Army Commander's Special Financial Powers (ACSFP),'' one of the officers said.

They said there is a web interface available to acquaint, orient, and assist interested parties to register for North Tech Symposium 2022 scheduled on May 6 and 7.

"The North Tech symposium is an annual event being conducted at Udhampur which provides an efficacious opportunity for knowledge diffusion amongst various stakeholders with an intended end state of creating awareness of contemporary technologies and hardware solutions available with the spectrum of manufacturers under Raksha Atmanirbharta," a Northern Command statement said.

The Symposium will pave the way to identify suitable technologies and products for subsequent trials and induction in Northern Command and also to facilitate interface with the field Army to orient their products towards specific operational requirements, they said. ''We encourage engagement and display of the products in this event to also enable all ranks to enhance their technical knowledge and thresholds for the conduct of efficient and smooth operations,'' the officer said. Spelling out the symposium's objectives, they said it is to enhance the technical knowledge base of the participants through joint Army-Industry participation and to acquaint them with prevalent state of the art technologies and 'Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions' available in defense products for operational exploitation in various domains in Northern Command. ''It is to create an effective eco-system for promoting an environment for knowledge diffusion on contemporary defense technologies and products available globally as well as manufactured indigenously,'' the officer said.

The keynote address on 'emerging technologies for enhancing operational efficiency at northern borders' will be delivered by Lt Gen S S Hasabnis and the opening address by Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

