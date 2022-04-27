Aerospike Unveils Database 6

• Massively Parallel Secondary Indexes for Complex SQL Queries • Support for Large Document Data Models from Gigabyte to Petabyte Scale • New Batch API Support for Heavy Writes and Mixed Workloads Aerospike Inc. announced today the general availability of Aerospike Database 6, a significant new release of the core engine that powers the popular Aerospike Real-time Data Platform. Aerospike Database 6 provides developers an environment that supports multiple programming models to build real-time applications with predictable performance at any scale for which Aerospike is renowned.

Aerospike Database 6.0 is the first real-time database with native support for JSON document models at any scale. The release adds enhanced support for Java programming models, including JSONPath query support to store, search, and better manage complex data sets and workloads. Aerospike Database 6 allows the company to support large-scale data models in instances across the enterprise and positions the company to add Time Series, Graph, and more data models in future releases.

"Market leaders—the disruptors in their industries—build with Aerospike to meet the insatiable demand for instant experiences in the Right-Now Economy™," said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. "Our Real-time Data Platform, powered by Aerospike Database 6, delivers predictable sub-millisecond performance, low latency, and unlimited scale. And we do this at an affordable cost for many different data models across the enterprise. Companies that start with Aerospike future-proof their real-time data stack for ongoing growth and success." Analyst and Partner Praise "There are two types of companies in today's digitally transforming world. The ones that understand how to win in the moments that matter and those that don't," said Holger Mueller, Vice President, and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "The ones that do will realize that Aerospike Database 6 is the real-time engine they need to effectively compete with larger, complex data sets we're now seeing in the enterprise." "Having implemented and operated one of the largest Customer Data Platforms on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform for over five years, our team is looking forward to using the new batch and document storage features of the Aerospike Database 6.0," said Amit Raj, Managing Consultant, Hoonartek. "These new capabilities, coupled with Aerospike's superior capabilities for data ingestion, query, data consistency, and XDR replication, will promote business innovation with the market-leading reliability and performance that our customers expect from Aerospike." Highlights of the Aerospike Database 6: • Massively Parallel Secondary Indexes: Aerospike Database 6 offers massively parallel secondary indexes supporting partition and pagination queries. The new release gives secondary index queries the same speed and efficiency as primary indexes. Further, it supports SQL via Spark and Presto/Trino Connectors as plug-and-play integrations found on Aerospike Connect.

• Large Scale Document Data Models: Aerospike Database 6 is the first and only real-time data platform to support JSON document data models that can deliver sub-millisecond performance at the gigabyte-to-petabyte scale. Aerospike Database 6, with JSON and JSONPath query support, adds the ability to store, search, query, and manage richer and more varied data from gigabyte to petabyte scale.

• Efficient Batch Processing: Aerospike Database 6 enhanced batch API allows heavy read/writes and mixed workloads to reduce round-trip time and network traffic while improving parallelism for faster data ingestion and processing. The result is more efficient batch processing of data operations at any scale.

• Federal Security Compliance: Aerospike Database 6 is FIPS 140-2 compliant, providing federal agencies the ability to deploy large-scale, mixed workload use cases securely.

Resources: • Future-Proof with Aerospike Database 6 • Aerospike Database 6: Partitioned Secondary Index Queries, Batch Anything, and JSON • Developer Hub Learn more about The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform at Mission Now - The Aerospike 2022 Summit.

For more information about Aerospike, please visit www.aerospike.com or to join the team, see our employment opportunities around the globe.

About Aerospike The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte-scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Criteo, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

