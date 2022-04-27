Xiaomi's OLED Vision 55 TV announced for Indian market

Marking its first OLED TV launch in India, Xiaomi today announced the OLED Vision 55 TV for the Indian market. According to GSM Arena, the OLED Vision 55 features a 55-inch, 3840x2160 OLED panel. It will have a native 10-bit panel with a fixed 60Hz refresh rate and 98.5 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts the display brightness to match ambient lighting, along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. It also features IMAX Enhanced certification, which checks for various audio and video quality aspects for consistency with IMAX Enhanced content.

The audio features an 8-driver 30W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS X surround sound standards. As per GSM Arena, the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 will be priced at INR 89,999. It is set to go on sale on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (ANI)

