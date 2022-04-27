Nokia's 8.3 5G smartphone to get stable Android 12 update

Although a bit late, Finnish multinational company Nokia's 8.3 5G handset will finally be getting the latest Android 12 update. According to GSM Arena, the Nokia 8.3 5G was released with Android 10 back in September 2020. The new update will not be available for everyone immediately.

The initial report of the OTA update comes from Finland, but other markets will soon follow as long as there aren't any major issues. The firmware comes with Google's April 2022 security patch. Android 12 will bring new animations, improved privacy control in the form of a Privacy Dashboard and a re-designed UI, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

