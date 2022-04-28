Left Menu

Google will now warn users of suspicious Docs, Sheets, or Slides files on web

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:29 IST
Google will now warn users of suspicious Docs, Sheets, or Slides files on web
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Earlier this year, Google announced warning banners for potentially malicious or dangerous files in Google Drive. Now the company is extending these warnings at the file-level.

If a user opens a potentially suspicious or dangerous file, a warning banner appears to help protect them and their organization from malware, phishing and ransomware. Going forward, if you open a Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides file on the web, Google will display warnings.

The security feature is gradually rolling out to users and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022