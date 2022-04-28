Google will now warn users of suspicious Docs, Sheets, or Slides files on web

Earlier this year, Google announced warning banners for potentially malicious or dangerous files in Google Drive. Now the company is extending these warnings at the file-level.

If a user opens a potentially suspicious or dangerous file, a warning banner appears to help protect them and their organization from malware, phishing and ransomware. Going forward, if you open a Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides file on the web, Google will display warnings.

The security feature is gradually rolling out to users and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.