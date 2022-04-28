US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Meta earnings beat

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Nasdaq 100 futures jumped more than 2% on Thursday as Meta Platforms shares soared after a stronger-than-expected profit, taking some pressure off growth and technology stocks that have been battered recently. The Facebook-parent rose 17.7% in early New York trading after the social-networking site also eked out user growth.

Other megcap stocks such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc rose between 1.7% and 3.4%. The Nasdaq Composite index is on course to post losses of over 10% in April, as investors dumped high-growth stocks on fears that rising interest rates will threaten future earnings and after Netflix Inc posted a shocking subscriber loss.

Apple, the world's most valuable company, and e-commerce giant Amazon are set to report earnings after markets close on Thursday. Qualcomm Inc jumped 8.4% after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations.

At 05:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 390 points, or 1.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 76.75 points, or 1.84%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 328.25 points, or 2.52%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

