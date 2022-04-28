Left Menu

Alexa to notify users when a security camera detects a human or package

Amazon is introducing a new feature that allows Alexa to notify users if their security camera sees a person or a package. For people using an Echo Smart Display or Fire TV, you can also automatically pull up your live video feed to see whether there's a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:45 IST
Alexa to notify users when a security camera detects a human or package
Amazon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon is introducing a new feature that allows Alexa to notify users if their security camera sees a person or a package. For people using an Echo Smart Display or Fire TV, you can also automatically pull up your live video feed to see whether there's a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera. As per reports from The Verge, the new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability owing to a new API from Amazon.

Amazon claimed that person detection announcements are rolling out to all Ring video doorbells and cameras, and will be soon coming to the Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Floodlight, Nest Doorbell, Abode IOTA, and Abode Outdoor Camera. There has also been an addition of the 'Alexa Routine' setup, based on the new detection features, where users are provided with features such as turning on a porch light, controlling a smart lock, or spotting a potential intruder.

To turn the feature on, one needs to have a person or package detection enabled on their compatible camera, and then go into the Alexa app and navigate to the camera or doorbell settings. There, one can see a new section called 'Camera Events,' where you can enable either or both options as well as customize the settings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022