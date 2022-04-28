Left Menu

'Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk!': Amul shares quirky doodle on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Amul, famous for its dairy products always marks its presence with its creative doodles on trending topics from the world of celebrity weddings, sports, business, politics and hit movies and this time it captured the attention by sharing quirky doodles on tech billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter buyout.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:55 IST
Amul doodle on Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Amul, famous for its dairy products always marks its presence with its creative doodles on trending topics from the world of celebrity weddings, sports, business, politics and hit movies and this time it captured the attention by sharing quirky doodles on tech billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. Commenting on Musk's acquisition of Twitter, Amul took to the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, sharing a witty topical advertisement on the trending topic.

The doodle shows Musk sitting on a chair with a laptop on the table while feeding the blue coloured Twitter bird with a spoon. The topical is titled, "Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk," referring to the popular Bollywood song, 'Ye cheez badi hai mast, mast.' Alongside this, the text inside the doodle read "Share it, don't have it Elon." This is not the first time the dairy giant has commented on Elon Musk and his fascination with Twitter. Earlier this month, Amul had shared a topical on Elon Musk's desire of buying the micro-blogging platform. The doodle showed Musk trying to woo the Twitter blue bird to get inside a cage, with the texts reading "Elon flexes his Muskles?" and "Amul takes over bread daily."

It was on Monday when Twitter confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for USD 44 billion. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in his statement said "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

