Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

In a significant move within the mining industry, Rio Tinto and Glencore have decided to abandon a $260 billion megamerger. This decision comes during a heightened demand for metals such as copper, which are crucial to the current AI technology surge.

Amid national budgetary constraints, the UK government has canceled over 250 million pounds in planned funding for several high-profile physics projects. Notably, this includes the cessation of work on a Cern particle accelerator upgrade led by a prominent British scientist.

Elsewhere, energy company Ovo is in discussions with Engie, EDF, and E.ON about potential bids for its retail division. This comes as Ovo seeks additional funding to comply with regulatory capital requirements. Meanwhile, in geopolitical news, former U.S. President Donald Trump has softened his criticism regarding the UK's intended transfer of Chagos Islands ownership to Mauritius.

