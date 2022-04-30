Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Up to 60% off on Samsung TVs and 50% off on Galaxy devices

Samsung's Fab Grab Fest is here, with the company offering up to 60% off on its TVs and up to 50% off on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops and accessories.

The week-long fest will kick off on May 1 and will last till 8, 2022. Consumers can avail exciting offers and cashback when they buy these products on Samsung.com as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country. The company has partnered with leading banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI to offer up to 20% cashback on both credit and debit cards.

"Fab Grab Fest has been designed keeping consumer delight at the core and will offer consumers the hottest deals on the coolest Samsung products. We are sure that this is the best time to grab your favourite Samsung product with never-before offers," said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Offers

TVs and digital appliances

Get up to 60% off on Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo QLED TVs and Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

Up to 57% off on a range of Samsung Digital Appliances such as the premium Samsung WindFree ACs, Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Double Door Refrigerators and AI Ecobubble Washing Machines.

Consumers buying these products on the Samsung Shop App for the first time will get up to Rs 4,500 off.

Galaxy devices

Up to 50% off on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22 and the all-new Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G.

Up to 16% off on Samsung Galaxy Book 2

Additionally, Samsung will be hosting Live Commerce events from May 3-6, 2022 on Samsung Live. Lucky customers who shop during the Samsung Live events will get additional limited period offers as well as a chance to win exciting gifts and vouchers.

To know more about the Samsung Fab Grab Fest offers, read the official announcement.