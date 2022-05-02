Hafele Launches New Campaign - Let's Reimagine, to Position itself as a "Lifestyle Brand"

At a time when global trends and world pandemics are forcing significant changes in lifestyles, the need to take a fresh look at our homes and the different spaces within them has gained great importance. After spending literally two years within the confines of their homes, people are realizing that living spaces need to be more flexible, more comfortable, and more future-ready. While design and aesthetics define the ambiance of spaces, it is functionality (through clever and smart hardware solutions) that provides those day-to-day benefits for home-makers like adding convenience, bringing in ease of living, and utilizing the available space flexibly for multiple applications. Hafele, the world leader in Interior Functionality, has been enhancing homes in India for almost 20 years now. The brand has built a strong position in the Indian market and is a "preferred partner" among our B-to-B customers for any home, office, institution, commercial space as well as hospitality development needs. The brand is also well recognized among end customers who strongly associate Hafele with intelligent and smart home appliances as well as flexible and innovative kitchen solutions.

To increase its reach and strengthen its brand recall among end customers, Hafele has launched a new communication strategy that redefines its position as a "Lifestyle brand" that can bring ease, convenience, creativity, and flexibility to homes. Hafele is a brand that exists around you in every possible way - be it through its clever storage solutions and intelligent and smooth hardware in kitchens, its smart digital security solutions for doors, its holistic range of sliding solutions for any application, its extensive range of lighting solutions for different areas of the home or its modern range of intuitive home appliances and more. Hafele products lend experience, novelty, flexibility, and future-readiness to different spaces in any home.

With Hafele's new byline "Let's Reimagine" the brand invites everyone to dream and choose from the endless options from Hafele's many product ranges - in order to create or recreate their perfect homes.

Mr. Jurgen Wolf, Managing and Marketing Director - Hafele South Asia, says, "For a long time Hafele has enjoyed a leadership position in the B-to-B segment in South Asia. We now want to take our brand and what it stands for, directly to the end customer through our newly launched 'Let's Reimagine' campaign. With this well-defined communication strategy for our brand, we are trying to visualize the many interior solutions which Hafele is offering. We are hoping that this will whet our customer's appetite to visit one of our Hafele Showrooms where they can actually touch, feel and experience the solutions that Hafele has on offer and convince them to use our products and services." The Hafele 'Let's Reimagine' campaign was activated on all digital platforms in March 2022. Through a host of lifestyle videos and inspirational posts, this campaign shows how the diverse Hafele solutions bring easiness, convenience, flexibility, and ultimately more quality of life, to a working couple's hectic lifestyles.

Ultimately this campaign communicates that Hafele is a lifestyle brand that people aspire to.

