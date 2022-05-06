Sundaram-Clayton elevates Lakshmi Venu as MD

Auto components major Sundaram-Clayton Ltd on Friday announced the elevation of Lakshmi Venu as its Managing Director.

Venu, who was the Joint Managing Director, has been leading the company for over a decade now. She has been the lead architect in establishing Sundaram Clayton's global footprint, the company said in a statement.

''Lakshmi brings deep customer understanding and has developed strong relationships with global customers. She has successfully chartered a strategy to have a global footprint to build competitive advantage,'' Sundaram-Clayton Chairman R Gopalan said. She was instrumental in the setting up of a foundry in the US in 2019 at Dorchester, South Carolina to serve US-based customers who were looking for on-shore foundry units to reduce supply chain risks and curtail carbon footprint.

Moreover, she managed the turnaround of Sundaram-Clayton to make it a competitive foundry in the world, building deep customer relationships with firms like Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar, and Daimler, the statement added.

In her new leadership role, Venu said, ''The world is changing very rapidly and disruptions in the automotive industry are becoming de rigueur. The future promises to be exciting, and challenging and presents new opportunities. We have an excellent team and together we look forward to strengthening Sundaram Clayton both in India and globally.''

