Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 11:32 IST
Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says
Representative Image
The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Saturday. At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry said.

Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are in service amongst Russia's best-equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine, it said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

