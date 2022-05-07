Space descriptions, guidelines in Google Chat now available on mobile

Earlier this year, Google introduced the ability for space managers to add descriptions and guidelines for their spaces in Google Chat. The functionality is now available on mobile and will be gradually rolling out to web, the company said on Friday.

Space descriptions let users set a context for their spaces while space guidelines help ensure safe and effective communication environments.

Space Managers can add a description for spaces, where they can describe the purpose of the space, such as a place to discuss all things asteroids,' which is helpful context for members of the space.

You can also add a space description when creating a space or by selecting "View space details" for an existing space on both web and mobile. Space descriptions can be viewed when a user is in the "Browse Spaces" view or by selecting "View space details".

In addition, Space Managers can describe space guidelines that establish rules and expectations for members to create a safer community experience.

The features are available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts. More information can be found here.

Meanwhile, Google is also rolling out the ability for Space Managers to delete messages from other users in threaded spaces.