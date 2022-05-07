Left Menu

Space descriptions, guidelines in Google Chat now available on mobile

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:57 IST
Space descriptions, guidelines in Google Chat now available on mobile
Image Credit: Google

Earlier this year, Google introduced the ability for space managers to add descriptions and guidelines for their spaces in Google Chat. The functionality is now available on mobile and will be gradually rolling out to web, the company said on Friday.

Space descriptions let users set a context for their spaces while space guidelines help ensure safe and effective communication environments.

Space Managers can add a description for spaces, where they can describe the purpose of the space, such as a place to discuss all things asteroids,' which is helpful context for members of the space.

You can also add a space description when creating a space or by selecting "View space details" for an existing space on both web and mobile. Space descriptions can be viewed when a user is in the "Browse Spaces" view or by selecting "View space details".

In addition, Space Managers can describe space guidelines that establish rules and expectations for members to create a safer community experience.

The features are available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts. More information can be found here.

Meanwhile, Google is also rolling out the ability for Space Managers to delete messages from other users in threaded spaces.

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022