Tension Escalates in Manipur: Shots Fired Amid Ethnic Strife

Additional security forces were deployed in Manipur's Bishnupur district following an unidentified gunfire incident. Police registered an FIR and recovered an IED along with mortars. The region remains tense yet calm as investigations continue. The incident increased fears among residents, leading to displacement, especially post-shots fired in ethnic violence-prone areas.

In an effort to maintain calm, additional security forces were dispatched to the peripheral areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district following a shooting incident on Tuesday night. The police have registered an FIR concerning the gunfire, which escalated tension in the restive region.

Authorities confirmed that several rounds of gunshots were heard near Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, adjacent to Churachandpur district. An IED and locally produced mortars were found during subsequent operations, yet no injuries were reported. Despite the tense atmosphere, officials emphasize ongoing security reinforcement to prevent further unrest.

The firing renewed fears among residents, particularly in areas previously impacted by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. Displaced individuals, mainly women and children who had recently returned, were forced to seek refuge once more. The incident coincided with a security review led by DGP Rajiv Singh, underscoring the continued volatility in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

