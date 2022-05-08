Left Menu

Samsung rolls out Android 12 with One UI 4.1 for Galaxy A32 4g

After releasing the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 5G last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung has now released that update for the phone's 4G variant.

Samsung rolls out Android 12 with One UI 4.1 for Galaxy A32 4g
After releasing the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 5G last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung has now released that update for the phone's 4G variant. According to GSM Arena, the new update has firmware version A325FXXU2BVD6 and brings refreshed UI with new features to the Samsung Galaxy A32.

It will also bump the Android security patch level on the smartphone to April 1, 2022, but hopefully, the May patch will be released soon since a few Samsung smartphones have already received it. As per GSM Arena, the One UI 4.1 update is currently seeding in India, and for those who haven't received it yet, they can try checking for it manually by heading to their Galaxy A32's Settings, Software update menu. (ANI)

